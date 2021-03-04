The Supreme Court in its ruling on Thursday, March 4, 2021, upheld the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The court said the petitioner failed to prove that the winner did not cross the constitutionally required threshold of more than 50 percent of the votes cast.

Nana Addo and Dr Mahamamudu Bawumia

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 51.3 percent of the valid votes, according to figures from the Electoral Commission (EC) while the petitioner, who was the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, polled 47 percent.

Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah delivering the judgment said: "the petition is dismissed as without merit."

Nana Addo

According to the court, the correction of an error concerning the total number of valid votes cast by the EC Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, was within her mandate and did not affect the will of the people.

Mahama went to court to challenge the result of the 2020 polls after the EC declared Nana Addo winner.

He argued that neither he nor Nana Addo crossed the threshold to be declared the winner.

Nana Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

He, therefore, did not understand why the EC declared Nana Addo the winner and the President-elect and has, subsequently, been sworn in.

Mahama had prayed the Supreme Court to order a rerun of the election between himself and Nana Addo.