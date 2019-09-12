He takes over from Emmanuel Sin-nyet Asigri, who was the head of the NYA and his two deputies.

The two deputies are Richard Ebbah Obeng and Bright Acheampong.

They were sacked over procurement breaches.

Sylvester Tetteh of the NPP is NYA boss

In their termination letters dated Tuesday, September 3, 2019, it said: "I regret to inform you that the President of the Republic has terminated your appointment."

He entreated them to "hand over and cease to act" not later than close of business on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

They are to hand over to the Director of Technical Projects of the Authority, Emmanuel Anaman-Mensah.