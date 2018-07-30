Pulse.com.gh logo
Nana Addo attends 53rd ECOWAS summit in Togo


President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Accra Sunday leading the Ghanaian delegation to the 53rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, which is being held in Lome, Togo.

A statement issued by the Jubilee House Communications Bureau said the meeting of the Heads of State will take place from July 30 to 31, 2018, and will, amongst others, witness the election of a new Chairperson of ECOWAS.

It said President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

READ MORE: We're not serious with our education - Franklin Cudjoe jabs Nana Addo

He will return to Ghana on Tuesday July 31, 2018, and, in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead, the statement added.

