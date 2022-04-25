Nana Addo congratulates French President Emmanuel Macron on re-election

He expressed optimism that the future of the nation is secured in the hands of Macron in the crucial moment of economic challenges and COVID-19.

He also wished President Macron a successful new tenure, peace, and stability in his country as well as improved bilateral relations.

In a Facebook post, he said: "Warm congratulations to His Excellency Emmanuel Macron on his historic re-election, for a 2nd term, as President of the French Republic. I wish him well in the discharge of his mandate, and in the crucial tasks of uniting the French nation and helping to weather the buffeting storms confronting Europe and the world. I am confident that the future of the French people is secure in his hands. I assure him of my and Ghana’s co-operation and continuing friendship."

Macron won France's presidential election, fending off a historic challenge from far-right candidate Marine Le Pen over the weekend's runoff polls.

Macron took 58.5% of the vote cast, making him the first French leader to be re-elected in 20 years.