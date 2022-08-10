In a Twitter post, the President said the letter was completely false and mischievous.

He said, "My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to 'give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health'."

"This is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it.

"I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong, and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria," Nana Addo added.

With dates for the 2023 Nigeria general elections now set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) – the presidential and National Assembly poll is set for February 25, governorship and other subnational elections are scheduled for March 11, 2023, and the countdown is underway for what will be the seventh consecutive elections since the return to democracy in 1999.