Nana Addo has abandoned all my projects - Mahama

news

John Dramani Mahama, ex-President and flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said that President Akufo-Addo has abandoned all the projects he started.

He said almost all the infrastructure projects his government commenced have been abandoned by the NPP government.

Mahama, who is on a campaign tour in the Northern Region said: "It is a pity because everything that we started has come to a standstill. I go round the country and most of the roads, where we left them on 7th January 2017, that is where the roads have ended. All the community based Secondary Schools, where we left them on 7th January 2017, that is where they have ended.”

He bemoaned the total shift of the NPP administration from all the infrastructure projects he started while in power.

READ ALSO: Terminal 3 shouldn't cost $278m, Mahama lied - Ken Agyapong

“And the tragedy is, if you ask the New Patriotic Party (NPP) what are they doing about the road they will say free SHS. If you ask about the CHPS compound, they will say we have given you free SHS, when you ask about jobs, they will say we have given you free SHS,” he said.

The former President is seeking to lead the NDC again into the 2020 general elections. He started his campaign last week in the Central Region.

Between 2013 and 2016, John Dramani Mahama administration undertook several projects across the country.