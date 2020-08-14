He described the dams constructed by the government as substandard.

According to him, the government is constructing what he described as 'One-village, One-pothole'.

Speaking on TV3, the social commentator said "Nana Addo is not making us believe politicians again. He promised one village, one dam and he has given us One-Village, One-Porthole."

Speaking on the 'elephant size' ministers appointed by the President, he said Ghana does not need more than forty (40) ministers to govern the country.

He said: "Ghana does not need more than forty ministers, we don’t need a minister for agric, have a minster for fisheries, a deputy minister fisheries, deputy minister for horticulture."