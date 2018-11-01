Pulse.com.gh logo
Nana Addo has only fulfilled childhood ambition of becoming Prez; not his promises – Ablakwa

Okudzeto Ablakwah believes the only thing the President can be credited for is fulfilling his childhood dream of becoming a Head of Satate.

President Akufo-Addo has failed to fulfil his campaign promises and has done very little to improve the lives of Ghanaians, Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said.

The NDC MP believes the only thing the President can be credited for is fulfilling his childhood dream of becoming a Head of Satate.

According to him, the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) two years in government has brought very little change to the lives of Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo play

President Akufo-Addo

 

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo never said any 'idiot' can borrow - George Andah

In his view, Nana Addo and the NPP have done nothing to prove that they deserve to be given another term in office.

“Clearly this President has fulfilled a childhood dream of becoming President; let’s commend him. Let’s thank God for him for becoming President, but I think one term is good enough,” Mr. Ablakwa said on Citi TV’s ‘Face to Face’ programme.

He went on to criticise the NPP government for making lofty promises which it has so far failed to honour.

He pointed to the one district, one factory and the $1 million per constituency as policies that the government promised but has so far failed to deliver.

MP for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa play

MP for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

 

“My constituents are still asking me; it is the second year, where is the one district, one factory? Where is the $2m per constituency? They are counting down; now the Minister says it has expired.”

READ ALSO: Nyantakyi's ban: Akufo-Addo must be investigated - NDC

“There are also other promises of how they will manage the economy, stabilize the currency, manage the fuel prices, they are building the fundamentals forever, and we are choking, and we are under excruciating hardships as they build the fundamentals, meanwhile what we see from their end is that they are living lavishly,” Mr. Ablakwah added.

The former deputy Information Minister believes the NDC will serve Ghanaians better should the party be voted back into power in 2020.

According to him, John Mahama has a better track record when compared to Nana Addo, adding that the former president’s vision “is the vision we need for this country. He is a modern political leader who knows how to get the job done”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

