"Nana Addo has no power to sack former GEPA boss Gifty Klenam"

Internal auditors at the Ghana Export Promotion Authority have stated that the termination of the appointments of the Chief Executive Officers (CEO), Gifty Klenam by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was "irregular and improper".

Contrary to Section (3) 2 of the Ghana Export Promotion Act 1969 (NLCD 396), only the Minister of Trades and Industry can sack the CEO and not the President.

The Audit Team warned that the improper dismissal of Gifty Klenam bordered on illegality, and could result in a lawsuit and judgement debt against the government.

Klenam was fired alongside three (3) other Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of state corporations by Nana Addo in June.

Daily Guide reports that Klenam and Amoako Twum allegedly misappropriated $132,000 or GH¢580,800 during their tenure at GEPA, are to appear before the Executive Director of EOCO, K.K. Amoah.

They reportedly collected $132,000 or GH¢580,800 for rent covering a period of two years in gross violation of state procurement laws.

Though they initially denied the allegations, reports suggests they indeed collected the money.

The paper said that the CEO and her deputy, in a letter dated 23rd May, 2017, which was jointly signed by the two, ordered the Manager of First Atlantic Bank, Ghana Limited, to effect the transfer of "the cedi equivalent of $132,000 from account number 0360571101014 and credit same to account number 0360571101025."

The letter said Twum was to receive the money on behalf of the authority, and that the money was subsequently withdrawn in two tranches, with $100,000 withdrawn on May 23, 2017 and $32,000 withdrawn on May 26, 2017.

Ms Klenam had reportedly parted with $72,000 as rent allowance at $3,000 a month for 24 months while her deputy Mr. Twum collected $60,000 at $2,500 a month for 24 months.