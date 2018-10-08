Pulse.com.gh logo
Nana Addo is a cultured President - Rawlings praises


Governance Nana Addo is a cultured President - Rawlings praises

Rawlings looks okay from the way the President is governing the country adding that Ghanaians should respect him.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings seems satisfied with the performance and efforts by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government.

He said Nana Addo is cultured.

Rawlings looks okay from the way the President is governing the country adding that Ghanaians should respect him.

"Somebody that we should respect, but some people seem to have a problem with him but I just keep saying that he [Nana Addo] is one cultured head of state," he said.

He stated that he doesn't love him but he's well cultured. Rawlings noted that he [Nana Addo] is not like some former heads of states who are wicked and not cultured.

"We have a few uncultured ones, hypocrites, wicked creatures... I don’t love him, but he is cultured," the former President said.

