Nana Addo is a cultured President - Rawlings praises

Rawlings looks okay from the way the President is governing the country adding that Ghanaians should respect him.
He said Nana Addo is cultured.
"Somebody that we should respect, but some people seem to have a problem with him but I just keep saying that he [Nana Addo] is one cultured head of state," he said.
"We have a few uncultured ones, hypocrites, wicked creatures... I don’t love him, but he is cultured," the former President said.