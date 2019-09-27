The demonstrators chanted songs to the effect that they will vote out the NPP government in the 2020 elections.

Thet carried placards which read: "Ghana is unsafe", "President Akufo-Addo bring back the kidnapped T'di girls now", "Mr. Lomotey Nie, Akufo-Addo nie", "Chief corruption clearing agent", "Bring PDS fraudsters to book".

Demo against Nana Addo in US

Others read: "Where are the killers of Captain Mahama", "Akufo-Addo is a curse to Ghana", "Ayawaso Wuogon shooting: Bring NPP hoodlums and militants to book now".

The Convener of the demonstration in the US, Evans Wilson, who spoke to ClassFMonline said the leadership style of the NPP has been poor.

According to him, the demonstrators were from Texas, Atlanta, Washington DC, Connecticut, Massachusetts and other states who have been following activities in Ghana and felt "so much worried about the insecurity and several issues which are not being addressed, thus, making Ghana unsafe".

The theme for the protest was "Insecurity, massive corruption, and nepotism under the current government".