He said Ghanaians will give him [Nana Addo] and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) another term in office come December 2020.

He said "Mr. President, I will never take the trust and loyalty you have in me for granted. I will continue to do everything in my capacity to support you in the execution of your mandate as President. It has been a privilege and an honour working for you and I thank you for giving me the opportunity. God bless you. Mr. President, you have chosen me for the fourth time and Insha Allah, the people of Ghana will give you four more years to do more for them."

Speaking during the acclamation event on Saturday, June 27, 2020, Bawumia said "This day is historic because it has never happened before in the history of our country that a presidential candidate will select the same running mate four times in a roll.

"His Excellency the President selected me in 2008 against all odds, in 2012, in 2016 and now in 2020.

"This tells you about the man Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, that I have come to know over the last few years.

"He is a strong leader, a caring leader, a God-fearing leader, a trustworthy leader, and a consistent leader.

"He could have dropped me in 2012 and he could have dropped me in 2016 but he stuck with me and I am so honoured that he did and I am eternally grateful."