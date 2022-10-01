RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Nana Addo is working hard to restore the economy to benefit all Ghanaians – NPP

Emmanuel Tornyi

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has assured Ghanaians that the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is working hard to ameliorate the hardships on the citizens.

Nana Addo with Mahamudu Bawumia
According to the Director of Communications of the party, Richard Ahiagbah, the government is taking a difficult decision to restore the economy in order to benefit all Ghanaians.

In a Twitter post, he said "Misinformation of economic data, & consistently drum it, is the NDC's strategy. Unfortunately, it does not cover their lack of policy ideas. The NPP is making the difficult decisions to restore this economy for the benefit of all Ghanaians."

However, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said the Bank of Ghana's efforts to contain the depreciation of the cedi is paying off.

Briefing the press on September 28, 2022, he outlined other measures such as a Special Foreign exchange auction for bulk distribution companies and a Gold Purchase Programme which the central bank implemented to stabilize the fall of the cedi.

"As part of measures to shore up our reserves, improve exchange rate stability and address some of the funding needs, the Ministry successfully worked on a US$750 million Afreximbank loan facility which was received in August 2022," he stated.

As of July this year, the cedi lost its value by more than 20 percent to the US dollar.

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians that his government is determined to bring relief to the Ghanaian people, and return the economy back to the high rates of growth that characterised the management of the economy in the three (3) years preceding the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

