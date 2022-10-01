Nana Addo is working hard to restore the economy to benefit all Ghanaians – NPP

In a Twitter post, he said "Misinformation of economic data, & consistently drum it, is the NDC's strategy. Unfortunately, it does not cover their lack of policy ideas. The NPP is making the difficult decisions to restore this economy for the benefit of all Ghanaians."

However, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said the Bank of Ghana's efforts to contain the depreciation of the cedi is paying off.

Briefing the press on September 28, 2022, he outlined other measures such as a Special Foreign exchange auction for bulk distribution companies and a Gold Purchase Programme which the central bank implemented to stabilize the fall of the cedi.

"As part of measures to shore up our reserves, improve exchange rate stability and address some of the funding needs, the Ministry successfully worked on a US$750 million Afreximbank loan facility which was received in August 2022," he stated.

As of July this year, the cedi lost its value by more than 20 percent to the US dollar.