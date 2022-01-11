Akufo-Addo launches Gh¢6.1m Police Emergency Medical Fund

“I have been assured that beneficiaries do not have to go through the usual bureaucracies and the associated delays which have, in the past, resulted, in some cases, in personnel losing their lives whilst awaiting treatment, and the deterioration of medical conditions of some others,” the President said at the event.

Akufo-Addo was also hopeful that “all police officers who require medical treatment will receive the best of care, without recourse to the cost of treatment.”

He made a one hundred thousand cedis (GH¢100,000) contribution to the Fund.

The President also commissioned the New Out-Patient-Department (OPD) facility at the Police Hospital.

He applauded the police administration and the management of the Police Police Hospital for the construction of the new OPD.

The new facility at the Police Hospital will help decongest the existing facility, which, hitherto, was responsible for seeing patients with emergency cases as well as regular OPD patients.

Pulse Ghana

This new OPD cost a modest sum of one hundred and eighty thousand cedis (GH¢180,000). It will be dedicated to emergency cases only, in line with best practices.