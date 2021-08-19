RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Acting Auditor-General has done things Domelevo couldn't do — Nana Addo

Kojo Emmanuel

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said showered praises on the acting Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu for his work in the fight against corruption in the country.

Daniel Yao Domelevo
Daniel Yao Domelevo

He said Akuamoah Asiedu has demonstrated the quality of work and independence since his appointment.

Speaking in a meeting with the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition at the Jubilee House, on Wednesday, August 19, 2021, he said his government had invested more resources in the state's anti-corruption agencies than any other administration in the country's history.

Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, Acting Auditor-General
Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, Acting Auditor-General Pulse Ghana

He indicated that "The Acting Auditor-General has demonstrated sufficient quality and independence of view. For instance, he is responsible for some things that are unheard of. In our history, the 12 statutory reports that have to be compiled and placed before Parliament in the year of Parliament, this is the first time it has ever been done.”

"Even the most touted Auditor General before him never managed to do it and this one has done it. I think on the basis of the work that he has done, the independence with which he has gone around with his work, if today efforts are made to confirm him, I believe it should be done, and that confirmation process will gather more public support."

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

He stated that the NPP-led government's fight against corruption had not waned adding that he remained unwavering in pursuing that course to meet the growing hopes and aspirations of Ghanaians for socio-economic transformation.

