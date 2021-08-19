Speaking in a meeting with the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition at the Jubilee House, on Wednesday, August 19, 2021, he said his government had invested more resources in the state's anti-corruption agencies than any other administration in the country's history.

He indicated that "The Acting Auditor-General has demonstrated sufficient quality and independence of view. For instance, he is responsible for some things that are unheard of. In our history, the 12 statutory reports that have to be compiled and placed before Parliament in the year of Parliament, this is the first time it has ever been done.”

"Even the most touted Auditor General before him never managed to do it and this one has done it. I think on the basis of the work that he has done, the independence with which he has gone around with his work, if today efforts are made to confirm him, I believe it should be done, and that confirmation process will gather more public support."

