Nana Addo put up an unimpressive performance in BBC interview on Ghana's economy — Ablakwa

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has performed poorly in an interview with the BBCs Peter Okowche on Monday, April 4, 2022, on the ailing economy of Ghana.

Okudzeto Ablakwa
Okudzeto Ablakwa

The MP in a Twitter post said the Ghanaian taxpayer-paid US$18,000 an hour for the President to put up an unimpressive performance in the interview.

He said: "So the Ghanaian taxpayer-paid US$18,000 an hour for President Akufo-Addo to go put up such an unimpressive performance in that BBC interview? What happened to the concept of value for money?"

Nana Addo during the interview justified the government's introduction of the electronic transaction levy (E-levy) and collection of the tax.

He has expressed confidence in the government's strategies aimed at reviving the ailing economy.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

According to him, the government's strategies will offer the country the chance to recover from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that "In Ghana, the recovery programme we have is very credible and that is what is going to give us the opportunity to come out of this period a stronger economy, and it is that future we are looking at. The digital economy is emerging as the biggest economy in the country and for a long period, it has not had any tax at all, so it is important that it also comes into the net."

He added: "The world is going through very difficult times. Ghana is no exception, Nigeria is no exception. There is no country in the world that has escaped the ravages of COVID-19. What you need to look at is the elements being put on the ground that looks beyond the Russia Ukraine war."

Watch the video below:

