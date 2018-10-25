Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Nana Addo running a tortoise gov't - NDC presidential hopeful

Bagbin said he's deemed as the NDC's best bet mainly because of his reputation as an incorruptible politician.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and presidential hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alban Bagbin has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently governing the country at a tortoise pace.

According to him, he [Alban Bagbin] is the best person to move and develop the country.

He said Ghanaians are looking forward to a 2020 presidential campaign to resign Nana Addo as president.

READ MORE: Rawlings punches Bagbin over 'blind man, stammerer' comments

He stated "The second thing is that after amassing this political capital, seeing it all, I still see Ghana moving at a tortoise pace. I think we could do better and I think I have what it takes to make the difference. I have made this known to the current president and that I am coming for the power from him."

He added that he's deemed as the NDC's best bet mainly because of his reputation as an incorruptible politician.

READ MORE: Media trying to divide my relationship with Mahama - Alban Bagbin

"Ask my constituents, they will tell you that I enjoy serving and I enjoy seeing people grow through my hands. A lot of the actors now in the political scene in Ghana particularly in the NDC side have come through my hands…that is one," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Ketu South NPP in turmoil as members demand resignation of MCE Ketu South NPP in turmoil as members demand resignation of MCE
Businesses are collapsing under Nana Addo - Kennedy Agyapong Businesses are collapsing under Nana Addo - Kennedy Agyapong
I will stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - NPP Chairman I will stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - NPP Chairman
Delta Force members granted bail Delta Force members granted bail
I'll make Nana Addo a one-term President if I get the nod - Alabi I'll make Nana Addo a one-term President if I get the nod - Alabi
Chaos at KNUST: NPP gurus want Vice Chancellor sacked - Wontumi Chaos at KNUST: NPP gurus want Vice Chancellor sacked - Wontumi

Recommended Videos

NPP has borrowed GH¢50 billion in just two years - Mahama NPP has borrowed GH¢50 billion in just two years - Mahama
Hardship under Akufo-Addo’s gov't shocking - Zanetor Rawlings Hardship under Akufo-Addo’s gov't shocking - Zanetor Rawlings
NDC organiser calls for KNUST violence to be blamed on Akufo-Addo NDC organiser calls for KNUST violence to be blamed on Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Rawlings’ 19-year rule was a ‘waste of time’ – Nyaho Tamakloebullet
2 Blame Akufo-Addo for KNUST violence - Mahamabullet
3 Chaos at KNUST: NPP gurus want Vice Chancellor sacked - Wontumibullet
4 Bawumia cannot lead NPP – Nyaho Tamakloebullet
5 I don't deal with comedians - Franklin Cudjoe to GSA Deputy bossbullet
6 Rawlings must stop Mahama from rebranding NDC - NPP Chairmanbullet
7 I will stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - NPP Chairmanbullet
8 Mahama mourns NDC supportersbullet
9 NPP has borrowed GH¢50 billion in just two years, but...bullet
10 Nana Addo shouldn’t contest in 2020; he’s too old –...bullet

Related Articles

'Competent' people were sidelined under Mahama - Fritz Baffour
'Wicked' NPP collapsing banks - NDC presidential hopeful
Alban Bagbin appoints Fritz Baffour as Campaign Manager
Rawlings prays "better" person wins NDC presidential race
Spio-Garbrah seeks Rawlings’ blessings in NDC flagbearership race
Fritz Baffour dumps Mahama for Alban Bagbin
5 NDC aspirants plan to merge against Mahama
Brotherly Love Mahama consoles Alban Bagbin's family
NDC Race Mahama ends 5-day tour of Northern region
Governance Nana Addo is a cultured President - Rawlings praises

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
3 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
6 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet

Politics

Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday
Fritz Baffou
'Competent' people were sidelined under Mahama - Fritz Baffour
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
KelniGVG: Nana Addo endorsed criminality by launching common platform – MP
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
NPP gov't making steady progress – Bawumia
X
Advertisement