Nana Addo shouldn’t contest in 2020; he’s too old – Nyaho Tamakloe

A founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamkloe says it will not be a good idea for President Akufo-Addo to seek re-election in 2020 because “age is not on his side”.

According to him, it will be in the President’s own interest if he does not contest in 2020 due to the tension that comes along with the job.

He urged Nana Addo to try to achieve his targets before his four-year mandate ends, so that he can make way for a new face to lead the NPP.

“I don’t think it would be a good idea for him. Not the question of supporting or opposing it. If he asks my personal advice, I’d ask him not to. That is the way I will put it because age is not on his side and all this sort of tension he doesn’t really need it, Dr. Tamakloe told the Politic&Power Magazine.

“All that I would have expected him to do is within this period of four years, he should work hard to leave a mark! That’s all.”

His comments are in sharp contrast to that of former president John Mahama, who is “begging” the President to contest the next elections.

Speaking to some delegates in the Nkoranza South constituency of the Brong Ahafo region, the NDC flagbearer aspirant said he wants a “rematch” with President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 general elections.

According to him, the next elections will determine “who the champion really is” since both of them would have served one term as President.

“I am begging President Nana Akufo Addo to contest in the next polls. In boxing, the first fight is called the title fight. If you win that fight and your opponent wants another one, it is called a rematch. This is similar to what happened in 2012 when I beat Nana Addo in the polls.

“In 2016 however, I was defeated. In the 2020 elections, it will be tantamount to a decider in boxing since we have both won the election once, the next poll will determine who the champion really is,” Mahama said.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has previously stated that that he is undecided about contesting the 2020 elections.

The President is on record to have said: “My party is keen on the agenda that I go again in 2020; we will see.”