RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Nana Addo to deliver 2022 State of the Nation Address on Thursday March 3

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader, has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) on Thursday, March 3, 2022, of his second term in office.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Afenyo-Markin made the announcement during the presentation of the Business Statement on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Recommended articles

He said "Mr. Speaker, we expect the president to deliver a message on the State of the Nation on March 3, 2022."

According to Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, "the President shall at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation."

The address, some Parliamentarians on the Majority side said will centre on the controversial 1.75% E-levy proposed by the government and also set out the government's key policy objectives and deliverables for the year.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Akufo-Addo has made Ghana one of Africa's 'wealthiest' countries – T.D. Jakes

Bishop T.D. Jake praises Nana Addo

NDC opposing e-levy because it might win NPP 2024 elections - Ben Ephson

Ben Ephson

Adwoa Sarfo is holding NPP to ransom - Ken Agyapong

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

Ignore the propaganda; Ghana Card is valid for travel as e-passport – Dr Boako

Dr Gideon Boako, an aide to Ghana’s vice-president.