Afenyo-Markin made the announcement during the presentation of the Business Statement on Friday, February 18, 2022.
Nana Addo to deliver 2022 State of the Nation Address on Thursday March 3
Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader, has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) on Thursday, March 3, 2022, of his second term in office.
He said "Mr. Speaker, we expect the president to deliver a message on the State of the Nation on March 3, 2022."
According to Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, "the President shall at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation."
The address, some Parliamentarians on the Majority side said will centre on the controversial 1.75% E-levy proposed by the government and also set out the government's key policy objectives and deliverables for the year.
