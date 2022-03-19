Nana Addo will fix economic hardships in the country – Annor-Dompreh assures Ghanaians

He said "compare somebody that imposed difficulty on himself after a run with the chair between his legs to IMF. We are confident that we will find a homegrown solution to the problems that we are having. We don’t want the situation where the IMF will look in our face and say halt public sector recruitment."

"We are confident that we can raise the needed revenue within and for a long time a third world country has not been able to do that. Ghana is setting a good example. If you look at Greece, when it was facing serious economic hardship they run to the IMF. Just a few African countries will say will not go to the IMF, a country like Uganda. The IMF will say do this and that, we will not and bite the bullet," he added.

His reactions come after the Minority advised that in the midst of the hardships in the country and the worrying debt/GDP ratio of the country, the government should seek an IMF intervention.

Also, the Minority called for the resignation of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the economic hardships in the country due to the depreciation of the local currency against major trading currencies.

John Jinapor, the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, called for the immediate resignation of Dr. Bawumia as the head of the Economic Management Team for the bad management of the economy.

He said "he [Bawumia] has gone comatose; he is nowhere to be found.

"Indeed the failure of this govt is legendary, the failure of this government is unprecedented...we believe that something must be done."