Nana Addo wouldn't be President if it was about being handsome


Shots If it was about being handsome; Akufo-Addo wouldn't be President - Asiedu Nketia

Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito, said if being handsome automatically qualifies one to be President, then Nana Akufo-Addo wouldn't have won.

General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia play

General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has advised Kojo Bonsu, a flagbearer hopeful of the NDC, to tone down on his talk of being handsome.

Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito, said if being handsome automatically qualifies one to be President, then Nana Akufo-Addo wouldn't have won.

“In 2016, the most handsome of the race did not win…people claimed he was more handsome than Nana Addo but still, Nana Addo won…ask yourself why people didn’t even vote massively for John Mahama though he is a handsome man, it should tell you that they didn’t vote per physical features” Nketia said.

The former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, in an address to NDC supporters on his decision to contest, he said: “The party grassroots say I am handsome and if I contest I will become president. So I did a number of consultations before arriving at the decision to contest as Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)”.

He added, "They have asked that I should go for the ultimate because I am charming and it will fit me. I can put things in place so I listened to them and did consultations before coming to announce my decision to contest”.

However, General Mosquito thinks that reason by Kojo Bonsu to contest is not viable.

NDC Presidential aspirant play

NDC Presidential aspirant

 

He said if it had been so, Former President John Dramani Mahama would have easily won the 2016 general elections because he appeared more handsome than the other contenders on the ballot.

The NDC will, on December 7, vote to elect a flagbearer to lead them into the 2020 general elections. So far 13 aspirants have declared their intention to contest with Kojo Bonsu being the latest addition to the list.

