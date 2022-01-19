Nana Addo writes to Chief Justice to look into #FixTheCountry petition to remove Jean Mensa

The pressure group in its petition to the President said the conduct of the EC chair Jean Mensa and her deputies "meets the threshold of stated misbehaviour and, or incompetence as required under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution for the removal of these officials."
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the Chief Justice, Kwesi Anim Yeboah, to look into a petition sent to his office by conveners of the #FixTheCountry movement to remove the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa and her deputies from office over the disenfranchisement of the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL) in the 2020 general elections.
The petitioners in a statement signed by Oliver Barker-Vormawor said: "they have faith that the normal constitutional process contemplated by the Constitutions to avenge infractions against it and our democracy will be upheld without fear nor favour and that their standing as mere citizens of this Republic does not disable them from obtaining justice, in the preserve of our Constitution."
Reports stated that sources at the seat of government said the President has received the petition and forwarded it to the Chief justice to begin a process of establishing a prima facie case against the EC boss.
In the 2020 elections, voters within areas in Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi, were only allowed to take part in the presidential election but could not vote in the parliamentary election because a constituency had not been created for them.
Residents of the Guan District who were not given the opportunity to vote in the parliamentary elections on December 7, 2020, later filed an ex-parte application to demand the enforcement of their fundamental human rights to vote.
