Nana Addo writes to Chief Justice to look into #FixTheCountry petition to remove Jean Mensa

The petitioners in a statement signed by Oliver Barker-Vormawor said: "they have faith that the normal constitutional process contemplated by the Constitutions to avenge infractions against it and our democracy will be upheld without fear nor favour and that their standing as mere citizens of this Republic does not disable them from obtaining justice, in the preserve of our Constitution."

Pulse Ghana

Reports stated that sources at the seat of government said the President has received the petition and forwarded it to the Chief justice to begin a process of establishing a prima facie case against the EC boss.

In the 2020 elections, voters within areas in Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi, were only allowed to take part in the presidential election but could not vote in the parliamentary election because a constituency had not been created for them.