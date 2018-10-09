news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that he is yet to decide to give his final plans whether he will contest as the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 polls.

He said he was yet to give a firm answer to the calls from the rank and file of the party.

Nana Addo who is currently in London where he has gone back to his to his alma mater, Lancing College in England said "My party is keen on the agenda that I go again in 2020; we will see."

The rank and file of the NPP has called Nana Addo to make a fourth attempt to represent the party as its flagbearer in the 2020 election.

Some supporters were certain that he has what it takes to win power from the National democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020 as he did in 2016.

They indicated that Nana Addo is lacing his boots to contest the 2020 elections since he has enough energy to contest and win.

Others have also cited Nana Addo's age, 74, as a basis for urging him to step down.

However, since then, top government spokespersons have consistently sought to suggest that the President will be on the 2020 ballot.