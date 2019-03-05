According to the President, the NDC’s national chairman’s concerns that the meeting of the political parties could be in conflict with the work of the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry is untrue.

In a three page response to the NDC’s letter to him, Akufo-Addo expressed dismay by the conditions the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has given for his proposed meeting to resolve the negative political vigilantism in the country.

He also noted that the NPP will not or do not need political thugs to win the 2020 presidential elections.

“Neither the New Patriotic Party now I need political party thugs to win the 2020 election. We will do so on the basis of our record, our argument and our values,” Nana Addo stressed.

It will be recalled that during the State of the Nation Address in Parliament, Akufo-Addo appealed to the two major political parties – NDC and NPP – to dialogue on how to disband vigilante groupings such as the Delta Forces, Invincible Forces, Hawks and Azorka Boys.

Below is the full statement of President Akufo-Addo-Addo: