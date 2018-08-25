Nana Akufo-Addo replaces deputy Eastern regional minister

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has replaced Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Joseph Tetteh, following his resignation, the Jubilee House has said.

A statement signed by Jubilee House Director of Communications Eugene Arhin said he has been replaced with Mr. Samuel Nuertey Ayertey , who was the governing party's parliamentary candidate for Lower Manya Krobo Constituency.

Mr Tetteh, who is the Member of Parliament for Upper Manya Krobo, said in his resignation letter to the president that his parliamentary role is being hampered because of his work as a Deputy Minister.

He explained that since his seat is the only one the NPP has won in the Krobo area, it is crucial for him to focus on retaining the seat in 2020.

His resignation comes days after the former Minister for Gender, Children and Social protection, Afisa Otiko Djaba, rejected the president's offer to serve as Ghana's ambassador to Italy and the sacking of the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.

Some have speculated that he signed in solidarity of the two axed ex-ministers.

His replacement, Mr Ayertey, is currently a lecturer at the Koforidua Technical University, Koforidua.

"The President is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the vetting of the new Deputy Minister-designate for the Eastern Region, so he can assume office as quickly as possible," the statement noted.

"President Akufo-Addo thanked Hon. Joseph Tetteh for his service to the nation, assured him of his continuous support to enable him retain the Upper Manya Krobo seat in the 2020 elections, and wished him well in his future endeavours."