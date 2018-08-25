Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Nana Akufo-Addo replaces deputy Eastern regional minister


Appointment Nana Akufo-Addo replaces deputy Eastern regional minister

A statement signed by Jubilee House Director of Communications Eugene Arhin said he has been replaced with Mr. Samuel Nuertey Ayertey , who was the governing party's parliamentary candidate for Lower Manya Krobo Constituency.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

President Nana Akufo-Addo has replaced Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Joseph Tetteh, following his resignation, the Jubilee House has said.

READ MORE: Rawlings punches Bagbin over 'blind man, stammerer' comments

A statement signed by Jubilee House Director of Communications Eugene Arhin said he has been replaced with Mr. Samuel Nuertey Ayertey , who was the governing party's parliamentary candidate for Lower Manya Krobo Constituency.

Mr Tetteh, who is the Member of Parliament for Upper Manya Krobo, said in his resignation letter to the president that his parliamentary role is being hampered because of his work as a Deputy Minister.

He explained that since his seat is the only one the NPP has won in the Krobo area, it is crucial for him to focus on retaining the seat in 2020.

His resignation comes days after the former Minister for Gender, Children and Social protection, Afisa Otiko Djaba, rejected the president's offer to serve as Ghana's ambassador to Italy and the sacking of the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.

Some have speculated that he signed in solidarity of the two axed ex-ministers.

His replacement, Mr Ayertey, is currently a lecturer at the Koforidua Technical University, Koforidua.

"The President is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the vetting of the new Deputy Minister-designate for the Eastern Region, so he can assume office as quickly as possible," the statement noted.

READ MORE: Mahama cut ties with Stan Dogbe after error-ridden brochure - NDC MP

"President Akufo-Addo thanked Hon. Joseph Tetteh for his service to the nation, assured him of his continuous support to enable him retain the Upper Manya Krobo seat in the 2020 elections, and wished him well in his future endeavours."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Recklessness: Rawlings punches Bagbin over 'blind man, stammerer' comments Recklessness Rawlings punches Bagbin over 'blind man, stammerer' comments
NDC Presidential Race: Why Bagbin is on rampage against Mahama NDC Presidential Race Why Bagbin is on rampage against Mahama
Revelations: Mahama cut ties with Stan Dogbe after error-ridden brochure - NDC MP Revelations Mahama cut ties with Stan Dogbe after error-ridden brochure - NDC MP
Agenda 2020: Here are all the 94 NDC MPs who have endorsed Mahama Agenda 2020 Here are all the 94 NDC MPs who have endorsed Mahama
Politics: Dr Busia to be honoured on 40th anniversary of death Politics Dr Busia to be honoured on 40th anniversary of death
Temporal: EC suspends replacement of voter ID cards Temporal EC suspends replacement of voter ID cards

Recommended Videos

Election 2020: Mahama to contest NDC flag bearer position Election 2020 Mahama to contest NDC flag bearer position
Politics: Making a blind man minister caused NDC's defeat - Alban Bagbin Politics Making a blind man minister caused NDC's defeat - Alban Bagbin
Politics: Making Ablakwa a deputy education minister cost NDC – Bagbin Politics Making Ablakwa a deputy education minister cost NDC – Bagbin



Top Articles

1 Agenda 2020 Mahama visits Rawlingsbullet
2 Inter-Party Advisory Committee NDC boycotts IPAC meetingbullet
3 NDC Presidential Race Mahama to declare presidential ambition after...bullet
4 Agenda 2020 Here are all the 94 NDC MPs who have endorsed Mahamabullet
5 Election 2020 Mahama picks 2020 NDC presidential forms [Video]bullet
6 NDC Race ‘Blind’ Danaa was unfit to be Chieftaincy Minister –...bullet
7 NDC Presidential Race Why Bagbin is on rampage against Mahamabullet
8 Recklessness Rawlings punches Bagbin over 'blind man,...bullet
9 Revelations Mahama cut ties with Stan Dogbe after...bullet
10 Revelations Nana Addo is under pressure to fire me...bullet

Related Articles

Recklessness Rawlings punches Bagbin over 'blind man, stammerer' comments
Revelations Mahama cut ties with Stan Dogbe after error-ridden brochure - NDC MP
NDC Presidential Race Why Bagbin is on rampage against Mahama
Agenda 2020 Here are all the 94 NDC MPs who have endorsed Mahama
Politics Dr Busia to be honoured on 40th anniversary of death
Temporal EC suspends replacement of voter ID cards
Election 2020 Mahama picks 2020 NDC presidential forms [Video]
Revelations Nana Addo is under pressure to fire me from NPP - Kennedy Agyapong
Afari Gyan ‘Political parties now believe elections are won at polling stations’
EC Chair Asiedu Nketia fires ‘incompetent’ Jean Mensa after late IPAC meeting invitation

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
5 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
10 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as...bullet

Politics

Treasonable Comments Kennedy Agyapong in 2012 vs Koku Anyidoho in 2018
Afari Gyan ‘Political parties now believe elections are won at polling stations’
Asiedu Nketia fires ‘incompetent’ Jean Mensah after late IPAC meeting invitation
EC Chair Asiedu Nketia fires ‘incompetent’ Jean Mensa after late IPAC meeting invitation
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Predictions Nana Addo won't win election 2020 on a silver platter - NPP MP