She said she has not issued any statement asking the NDC to apologise to Lydia Alhassan.

"I wish to state emphatically that at no point have I issued any such statement, the former First Lady stated in a reaction to the reports headlined "Wicked ndc is a threat to women freedom — Nana Konadu Agyeman- Rawlings" which is being circulated in the print media, as well as on radio and TV networks.

According to her, "the Facebook page is fake and being used by some unscrupulous cowards who cannot or do not want to write things in their own names but are bent on destroying my name."

"I do not need to stress that I have been advocating and fighting for the rights and the cause of women for over 30 years on various issues affecting women.

"However, I abhor lies, deception and connivance of schemes to attribute to me statements which I have not made," she added.

On February 8, media reports indicated that Nana Konadu waded into the controversy over NDC's tagging of Lydia Alhassan as a "bloody widow", calling on the top hierarchy of the party to apologise.

The reports said the minority's conduct was "shameful" and a setback against the fight to whip up women’s interest in politics and governance.

But the former first lady, who doubles as the President of Developing Women for Mobilisation (DWM), formerly 31st December Women's Movement said "I want to send a word of caution to the perpetrators that impersonation is an offence and they should desist from this act before the law catches up with them."