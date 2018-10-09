National Cathedral is a ‘priority among priorities’ – Akufo-Addo

news

President Akufo-Addo has defended his government’s decision to construct a National Cathedral, describing the project as a “priority among priorities”.

According to him, the project is very important because it will be a national symbol for Christians and, to a larger extent, all Ghanaians.

The President was speaking at an investment forum in London.

Government’s decision to put up a National Cathedral has been criticised by certain quarters who believe it should not be a priority when other sectors are badly in need of an uplift.

The concerns deepened after it emerged that government has to demolish buildings including residences of judges to make way for the construction of the Cathedral.

As a result, a section of Ghanaians have called for the project to be stopped in order not to waste public funds, especially after it emerged that some of the buildings pencilled for demolition were built just five years ago.

But President Akufo-Addo insists the time is right for the construction of a National Cathedral, adding that it is a priority for his government.

“People will ask if it (national cathedral) is a priority. It is a priority among priorities. We’ll never find enough money to do everything we want to do. But we have to begin, and that’s what we have started,” the President said.

“70 percent of the population is Christian. This is the focus that strengthens the community. We find ourselves in need of a symbol that the Ghanaian nation can rally behind. We see elsewhere in the huge world monuments, and we are going to find the means to sort it out.”

Meanwhile, a former National Security Coordinator under the erstwhile NDC administration, Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah, has slammed government over its decision to go ahead with the construction of the National Cathedral.

According to him, such a venture will be highly misplaced looking at the current hardships in the country.

What do we need national cathedral for now, don’t we have places of worship in this country?” he questioned in a recent interview.