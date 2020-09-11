According to the party, it is devising strategic ways to make sure the verdict that will be announced by the Electoral Commission on December 7 will be the right one.

In order to achieve this, the party has come up with a strategy called the "One collation centre, one lawyer".

The Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, who launched this campaign at a training workshop said this will ensure that all challenges that arise during collation will be sorted.

“It is the aggregate of the polling station results that will give us the victory come December 7. So my clarion call is that, identify yourself with a polling station.

“Of for nothing at all, where you vote, make sure that on election day you are staying there from morning till the election results are declared,” he said.

Director of Elections for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said the training has become necessary to fortify its weapons for election day.

John Mahama

“We are involving our lawyers so that at the point of collation, they will be there to ensure that at the point of collation, they will e there to ensure that everything is done within the parameters of the law,” Mr Ankrah clarified.

The training workshop to be replicated across the country is aimed at building the capacities of these lawyers and former appointees to protect the ballot at every collation centre.