NDC and NPP have been the bane of Ghana's development — Dr. Kwakye

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwakye, has alluded to Ghana's underdevelopment to the two political parties in Ghana, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr John Kwakye, senior economist
Dr John Kwakye, senior economist

He said practicing multiparty democracy has been the bane of Ghana's development.

According to Dr. Kwakye, the NDC and NPP come into the office to initiate their plans and policies adding that it is not helping the country.

In a Twitter post, he said "NPP-NDC political capture has been the bane of Ghana's development. Establishment candidates who are likely to follow this tradition and not stand up to their parties should be totally rejected!"

Nana Addo and John Mahama
Nana Addo and John Mahama Pulse Ghana

He added: "Party establishment candidates in the NPP and NDC, who will not be able to stand up to their parties and do what is right for the country, should be totally rejected!"

He indicated that bold, efficient, and effective leadership, devoid of parochial interests, has been a scarce commodity in Ghana.

"The reason for our failure as a country!" he noted.

After the death of Ghana's first president Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to industrialize Ghana and his demise in 1966, no genuine attempt has been made by successive leaders to transform and industrialize Ghana.

Successive leaders (NDC and NPP) have all worked in their interest to the neglect of the country.

