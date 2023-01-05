NDC and NPP have been the bane of Ghana's development — Dr. Kwakye

According to Dr. Kwakye, the NDC and NPP come into the office to initiate their plans and policies adding that it is not helping the country.

In a Twitter post, he said "NPP-NDC political capture has been the bane of Ghana's development. Establishment candidates who are likely to follow this tradition and not stand up to their parties should be totally rejected!"

Pulse Ghana

He added: "Party establishment candidates in the NPP and NDC, who will not be able to stand up to their parties and do what is right for the country, should be totally rejected!"

He indicated that bold, efficient, and effective leadership, devoid of parochial interests, has been a scarce commodity in Ghana.

"The reason for our failure as a country!" he noted.

After the death of Ghana's first president Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to industrialize Ghana and his demise in 1966, no genuine attempt has been made by successive leaders to transform and industrialize Ghana.