RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC and NPP MPs fighting in Parliament shameful and embarrassing — Muntaka

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, the Member of Parliament for Asawase constituency has described the commotion that characterized voting on the floor of the House following disagreements on the E-levy as shameful.

Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka
Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka

He said it's unfortunate and very sad of things happening in Parliament adding that Ghanaians won't take Parliament seriously if the fighting between the NDC and NPP continues.

Recommended articles

The commotion started when the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who was then presiding over proceedings of the House in the absence of the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, attempted to also cast his ballot for passage of the Bill under a Certificate of Urgency.

The decision of the First Deputy Speaker to take leave of the Speaker’s chair for the Second Deputy Speaker to take charge to enable him to participate in voting turned chaotic when the NDC MPs attempted to prevent him from vacating his chair to participate in the headcount voting process.

This resulted in a clash between the NPP and NDC sides in Parliament with some MPs throwing their fists while others fell to the ground for proceeding to be adjourned due to the misconduct.

Muntaka speaking on the development on Citi TV described the incident as unfortunate and sad.

He said: "It is just too unfortunate and very sad that these things keep happening in the house, and we keep coming and apologizing and yet, we keep repeating the same behaviour and actions and I don’t know whether Ghanaians would take our apology seriously and whatever we do."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video: Crowd mobs Mahama at ex-Council of State member’s church

Crowd mobs Mahama at ex-Council of State member’s church

Mahama was a dead goat but Nana Addo is a rotten goat – Manasseh Azure

Nana Addo and John Mahama

E-levy fight in Parliament: MP's face was cut with a razor blade — Annor Dompreh

Ghana MPs

“A speaker can’t excuse himself to visit the loo?" - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says Joe Wise wasn’t going to vote

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu