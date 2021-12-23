NDC and NPP MPs fighting in Parliament shameful and embarrassing — Muntaka

The commotion started when the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who was then presiding over proceedings of the House in the absence of the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, attempted to also cast his ballot for passage of the Bill under a Certificate of Urgency.

The decision of the First Deputy Speaker to take leave of the Speaker’s chair for the Second Deputy Speaker to take charge to enable him to participate in voting turned chaotic when the NDC MPs attempted to prevent him from vacating his chair to participate in the headcount voting process.

This resulted in a clash between the NPP and NDC sides in Parliament with some MPs throwing their fists while others fell to the ground for proceeding to be adjourned due to the misconduct.

Muntaka speaking on the development on Citi TV described the incident as unfortunate and sad.