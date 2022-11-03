NDC better managers of Ghana's economy than NPP – Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

He added that the projected financial performance of the economy for the second term of the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo indicates that the government will after its 8-year rule in 2025 be unable to match up with the 4 years of the erstwhile Mahama’s regime in terms of revenue mobilization.

Pulse Ghana

He further stated that the NDC’s government led by former president Mahama performed better in domestic and tax revenue generation as compared to that of the Akufo-Addo’s government in its last four years and its entire 8 years per the government’s projected figures.

"I will now turn my attention to the government's fiscal performance from 2013 to 2016 which is John Mahama's era and from 2017 to 2021 which is the first half of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia and the projected mid-term up to 2024 which is the entire 8 years against 4 years. Here, I'm comparing their record in 8 years to our record in four years," Afriyie Ankrah said on Original TV.

He expressed worry over the decline in revenue mobilization and contended that the continuous dip in revenue will negatively affect the government’s finances as it will be left with no option but to resort to borrowing and further piling the country's debt stock.