NDC campaign funds in 2016 were diverted - Mahama


Post-mortem NDC campaign funds in 2016 were diverted - Mahama

Mahama said funds earmarked for the NDC's campaign in 2016 did not reach the grassroots for the intended purpose.

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has indicated that the electorate considered the campaign of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as offensive in the December 7, 2016 general elections.

He said funds earmarked for the NDC's campaign in 2016 did not reach the grassroots for the intended purpose.

He said "I have noted all our mistakes. We realized campaign funds were diverted, but we have learnt our lessons. We will ensure campaign funds go through the right channel to get the campaign done. In 2020, we must rise up and be vigilant. I am confident that at the end of the polls, NDC will be declared winner."

At the launch of his campaign to lead the NDC in the 2020 elections at Awutu Senya in the Central region, he assured Ghanaians of better governance should he win the Presidency again.

"Let’s all contest because we all have the same aim; but let us allow party supporters to elect who they wish. As our aim is one, it will be unnecessary to verbally attack one another because we support different aspirants.

"After that, both winners and losers will unite to contest election 2020. My other brothers will also come to you. When they do, listen to them quietly and see what they can also do. As for who is good enough to lead the NDC, we will find out on that day," Mahama added.

Kwesi Botchwey report

The report of the Professor Kwesi Botchwey Committee which was set up to investigate why the NDC embarrassingly lost were also attributed to campaign funds which were diverted in 2016.

According to the report, the campaign to get Mahama re-elected was also 'uncoordinated', stating that campaign cash found its way into people's pockets.

The report suggests that party organs were of the strong believe that campaign money was diverted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

