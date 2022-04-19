According to the Unit, the opposition party can achieve this though with a new presidential candidate.
NDC can win the 2024 elections only if Mahama is not the flagbearer – EIU
The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has revealed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stands a greater chance of winning the 2024 general elections.
In its new 5-year forecast for Ghana, it said their assessment shows that the opposition party can revitalise this prospect of victory with a fresh presidential candidate.
“Our baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change.”
They believe this situation will tilt the balance in the NDC’s favour.
But from their findings, the international economic and political research consultancy group indicated that “John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again.”
In their latest report, the agency expects the “NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.”
Former President John Mahama has been the flagbearer of the NDC since the 2012 elections. He led the NDC into two unsuccessful election campaigns in 2016 and 2020.
