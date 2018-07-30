Pulse.com.gh logo
NDC can't win 2020 with Mahama - Ambassador


A former Ghanaian Ambassador to Dubai, Daniel Osei has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) risks staying in opposition should they present John Mahama as flagbearer in 2020.

He said former President Mahama isn't a viable candidate that can wrestle power from Nana Akkufo-Addo.

“He must stop or be stopped so our party can win again", he said in an article.

“From his moral turpitude to gross opulence and calculated maligning and treachery, and lack of vision, he’s hoping to return and in his own voice ‘teach people lessons.’ This fraudulent variable cannot be part of our calculus for victory,” he fired.

Mahama declared his intention to run for office again earlier this year after participating in various Unity Walks by the NDC.

Mr. Osei said “we must change that if we want to win 2020. His many apologies were simply because his politics was self centered and the electorate rejected him because his governance was terrible. Winning the presidency is not a primary contest.”

