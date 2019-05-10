The CID invited Ofosu-Ampofo for questioning in connection with kidnappings and market fires in the country.

A letter from the CID to the NDC Chairman explained that "Intelligence gathered indicates that some of these kidnappings and fire outbreaks are being orchestrated by unidentified groups, persons and individuals. Some of the persons picked up for interrogation and investigation have mentioned your name as part of a grand scheme designed to cause fear and panic in the country."

It said "The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into cases of kidnapping and fire outbreaks in various parts of the country."

But in a letter signed by his lawyer Dr. Dominic Ayine and addressed to the police CID, he said "we take the respectful view that since our client is not under arrest for the alleged offences, he is legally entitled to decline your invitation. We have therefore advised him accordingly.

"It is common knowledge that our client and one other person are currently the subject of criminal proceedings in court in Criminal Case Number CR0385/2019 intituled ‘The Republic v. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and Anthony Kwaku Boahen'.

"The charges against them arose from investigations your office claims to have undertaken into certain voice recordings after the violence-ridden Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-elections."

But the police CID said they will continue to peruse some allegations leveled against him after the embattled Chairman failed to appear before them.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police [DSP] Ms Juliana Obeng, the CID will use all legal means available to deal with the NDC Chairman.

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, she said the CID will not hesitate to seek a court warrant to arrest Ofosu-Ampofo if he again decline their invitation.

DSP Juliana Obeng said "It's possible we can use that to arrest him but I can’t confirm now. It’s part of many other legal options to use."