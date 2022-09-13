NDC condemns Godfred Dame's unwarranted attacks on Mahama

He made this sentiment at the gathering of National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal practitioners about the public perception and mistrust of the Judiciary which ought to build confidence always since they have undulated laps on the state of security.

John Mahama emphasized the need for a new Chief Justice to build public confidence and trust in the courts by working to wipe off widely held perceptions of mistrust and political bias in legal proceedings at the courts.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has slammed Mahama for his recent comments about the judiciary.

Mr. Dame said he is forced to respond due to the fact he is a lawyer and every lawyer must do the same to protect the image of the judiciary.

“I am compelled to comment on same in this address because they border on the security of the state and constitute a deliberate pattern of conduct aimed at undermining the independence of the Judiciary, an arm of government whose autonomy is crucial to its proper functioning".

This he said at the Ghana Bar Association’s Annual Conference on Monday, the AG said the nature of Mr. Mahama’s comment is deplorable.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Director of legal affairs of the NDC, Abraham Amaliba has condemned in no uncertain terms the rather unwarranted scathing attacks by Godfred Dame on Mahama.

Amaliba in a statement said "Mr. Dame’s unjustified outburst is characteristic of the arrogant posturing of his boss, Nana Akufo-Addo, and his failing government that is allergic to divergent views and opinions on national issues. We are not surprised because many citizens who have been critical of Akufo-Addo's government have suffered one form of attack or another from this intolerant government".

"Godfred Dame’s partisanship and bias as an NPP member is not in doubt. However, one would have thought that he would be mindful of his position as the Minister for Justice and leader of the Bar which requires that he demonstrates a certain degree of maturity required of him by virtue of his position. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Sometimes, Mr. Dame speaks like a typical NPP foot soldier other than a lawyer and for that matter the Attorney-General. Again, his choice of the Bar Conference to make such pronouncements is rather disrespectful to lawyers and the legal profession, to say the least.

"Mr. Dame’s analysis and appreciation of the key issues in the 2020 election petition case of President Mahama is not only pedestrian but pathetic. It is rather curious that the Attorney-General’s appreciation of the election petition was on ‘wrong aggregation of votes’ and ‘vote padding’. We wish to encourage Mr. Dame to go back and read the petition again.

"Therefore it begs the question of how former President Mahama's observations about the judiciary and calls for reforms in the face of the declining trust in the same could be seen as an attack on the judiciary. Ghana’s National Security Strategy in its risk analysis has identified mistrust in the Judiciary as a major threat to Ghana’s democratic stability. This, therefore, requires reforms that would restore citizens’ trust in such an important institution," he said.