NDC: Eastern Regional elections in abeyance over an injunction slap

The writ reads that “the plaintiff Fia-Tes Valentine Confidence by the motion prayed for an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants, their agents or privies whatsoever from organizing, convening and conducting or convening the Eastern Regional Conference of the National Democratic Congress to be organized, convened and conducted at the Koforidua Technical University on the 19th day of November 2022, pending the determination of these applications.”

“The affidavit in support of the plaintiffs indicated that the party fixed the 19th day of November 2022 to hold the Eastern Regional Conference at Anagkazo Bible and Ministry, Mampong Tutu and that for no justifiable reasons, some unseen hands in the party have alleged a change in venue from Tutu Akwapim to the Koforidua Technical university. That I am advised by counsel verily believing the same to be true, that this does not auger well for our young democracy. If after a decision has been settled upon by the majority of us, just a few members of the party could not change it. That a grant of the application would ensure that at the end of the day after the court decides, no party is shortchanged to enjoy the fruit of the judgment”.