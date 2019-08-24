The internal polls, involving 524 candidates, will be conducted in 157 out of the 275 constituencies in the country. In addition, 39 Members of Parliament are going unopposed

Meanwhile, the party has put on hold elections at the Asawase and Ellembelle constituencies as well as three other constituencies due to petitions by some of the aspirants.

Pulse.com.gh understands six aspirants in the primaries have been disqualified.

The affected persons include Alhaji Ibrahim Dori (Bawku Central), Dr King Suleyman Dima Bachiesichang (Sisala East), Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed Rabiyu (Salaga North) and Maxwell Okah Okai (Agona East).

The rests are Raphael Parku and Kwame Aduhene Kwarteng, both for the Juaboso Constituency.

The election is expected to commence at 0700 hours to 1700 on Saturday under the supervision of would be organised by the Electoral Commission (EC).