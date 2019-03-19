He said recent turn of events in the party saddened the former Chairman before his demise.

Speaking at the residence of Dr. Adjei to offer sympathy to his family, Rawlings said: "Adjei was disappointed in terms of our own weaknesses as a party. He was disappointed about the politics of our party and the fact that it had been monetized and held hostage. He was hurt about the loss of the value systems of the party."

Rawlings urged the family to stay strong and united during this difficult period and expressed the hope that his children will carry some of his fighting spirit.

Dr. Adjei died on March 12 and he was 76 years. He was the NDC Chairman from 2005 to 2014 and he was the Majority Leader in Parliament from 1998 to 2000.