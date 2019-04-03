The lecture, which will take place at the Mensvic Hotel at East Legon in Accra, is to be addressed by the former President John Mahama, Member of Parliament for Bolgatanta Central constituency and financial analyst, Isaac Adongo on Thursday, April 4.

The theme for the public lecture is "Ghana's rising fiscal risks, financial crunch and external vulnerabilities: A postmortem of the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) Programme and a preview of the economy without the International Monetary Fund (IMF)".

A statement issued by the group said the meeting will be chaired by Mrs Betty Mould Iddrisu, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, with Mahama as guest of honour.

The statement, which is signed by Mr Gyasi Mensah, a member of the CFR, explained that "the lecture will be a post-mortem of Ghana's four-year Extended Credit Facility Programme (ECF) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and a preview of the economy after the IMF has finally exited."

It said, over the years, Adongo has sufficiently acquitted himself in the subject area "by serving as one of the most credible and alternative voices on the economy to the government's one-sided positions on issues of finance and economics."