NDC has chosen a strong team of skilled propagandists — NPP's Paul Amaning

According to him, propaganda and lies have been the trademark of the largest opposition party in Ghana.

"Our record will always be superior to the record of the NDC. The NDC is very good at propaganda. They are specialized in that, but the only way to counter the propaganda is with facts and data. They are very afraid of facts and data.

Pulse Ghana

"This coming election in 2024 is going to be fought at the local level, it is not going to be fought in Accra, so you know the projects, the NDC cannot sit in Accra and lie about projects when you are in your regions and districts can tell the people what we have done. When you do that, they can go and check and the NDC cannot come back with propaganda. We have to be proactive and tell the people," he said on Movement TV.

He added: "we all remember when former President John Mahama said when it comes to violence, NDC comes from a revolutionary background and nobody can beat them to it, that is exactly what they exhibited during their internal elections to elect party executives."

He said sarcastically that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot beat the NDC when it comes to spreading lies, falsehood, and propaganda on national issues.

General Mosquito as he is popularly called secured 65.17% of the votes to eliminate competition.

Fifi Kwetey won the general secretary slot with 4,543 votes beating Elvis Afriyie Ankrah (1,408) and Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor (2,595).

With the National Organiser contest, Joseph Yammin beat the incumbent Joshua Akamba and five others to win the slot with 3,730 votes.

Akamba polled 2,035 votes.

The rest had the following results: Henry Osei Akoto (158), Mahdi Mohammed Gibril (535), Sidii Abubakari (607), Soloman Yaw Nkansah (302) and Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon (1,173).

Sammy Gyamfi was retained as the party's national communications officer.

The party held contests to fill the national youth organiser and women's organiser roles last weekend.

George Opare Addo won the youth organiser slot with 533 votes beating his only contender Brogya Genfi who polled 508 votes.