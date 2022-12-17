John Mahama indicated that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has failed Ghanaians and eroded their confidence in democracy.
NDC is a better alternative to lead the country – Mahama
Ex-President John Dramani Mahama has said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is expected by the majority populace to seize power from the reckless NPP government in the 2024 general elections.
“This NPP govt has done the worst to erode the confidence of Ghanaians in our democracy and are willing to suffer by crossing the Mediterranean sea or being electrocuted at Kasoa.”
Speaking at the 10th National Delegates congress at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, Mr. Mahama indicated that the party is a better alternative.
“Ghanaians are looking up to us to be the next government because we are the better alternative to govern this country,” he said.
NDC delegates are electing new executives to pilot the affairs of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.
