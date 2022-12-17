NDC is a better alternative to lead the country – Mahama

“This NPP govt has done the worst to erode the confidence of Ghanaians in our democracy and are willing to suffer by crossing the Mediterranean sea or being electrocuted at Kasoa.”

Speaking at the 10th National Delegates congress at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, Mr. Mahama indicated that the party is a better alternative.

“Ghanaians are looking up to us to be the next government because we are the better alternative to govern this country,” he said.