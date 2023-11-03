NDC is not scared of Bawumia; he’s a replica of Akufo-Addo – Edem Agbana

In Agbana's view, Dr. Bawumia's weaknesses and incompetence outweigh his strengths, and therefore, there is nothing about his candidacy that can intimidate the NDC.

He emphasized that Dr Bawumia is well-known to the NDC, and they are familiar with his track record, which does not work in his favour.

He further stated that Dr Bawumia's role as the head of the Economic Management Team has not yielded favourable economic outcomes, citing unprecedented levels of debt and economic hardship.

“I have told people that Dr Bawumia is just a replica of President Akufo-Addo because Dr Bawumia is the head of the Economic Management Team and he has said that on countless occasions and his boss [President Akufo-Addo] has also confirmed that he has given him that leverage to act because he has so much confidence in him, and look at his performance with the economy. We are experiencing unprecedented levels of debt and it is about to crash.”

“So what is it about Dr Bawumia that will scare us in the National Democratic Congress? For me, if there is any candidate among the four of them who is easily beatable and will help us, it is Dr Bawumia because we know him and we know what he is capable of doing and so there is nothing about Dr Bawumia’s candidature that should scare anybody.”