NDC is not scared of Bawumia; he’s a replica of Akufo-Addo – Edem Agbana

Evans Annang

Edem Agbana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ketu North has disclosed that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is no threat to the opposition party.

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia sworn-in as President and Vice President

He said the Vice President is not scary for the NDC if he is elected as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In Agbana's view, Dr. Bawumia's weaknesses and incompetence outweigh his strengths, and therefore, there is nothing about his candidacy that can intimidate the NDC.

He emphasized that Dr Bawumia is well-known to the NDC, and they are familiar with his track record, which does not work in his favour.

He further stated that Dr Bawumia's role as the head of the Economic Management Team has not yielded favourable economic outcomes, citing unprecedented levels of debt and economic hardship.

Edem Agbana
Edem Agbana Pulse Ghana

“I have told people that Dr Bawumia is just a replica of President Akufo-Addo because Dr Bawumia is the head of the Economic Management Team and he has said that on countless occasions and his boss [President Akufo-Addo] has also confirmed that he has given him that leverage to act because he has so much confidence in him, and look at his performance with the economy. We are experiencing unprecedented levels of debt and it is about to crash.”

“So what is it about Dr Bawumia that will scare us in the National Democratic Congress? For me, if there is any candidate among the four of them who is easily beatable and will help us, it is Dr Bawumia because we know him and we know what he is capable of doing and so there is nothing about Dr Bawumia’s candidature that should scare anybody.”

Agbana concluded that, among the candidates vying to lead the governing party into the 2024 polls, Dr Bawumia is the one the NDC considers the easiest to beat.

