He said the government will have enough revenue to do more developmental projects which might swing the elections in their favor.

“I’m tempted to believe that the NDC suspects that with the benefits of E-levy Ghanaians will say that things like roads and schools have become better so I will vote for the NPP when I go to the polls in 2024.”

“The way the e-levy is structured. In two and a half years time, the NPP are going to show Ghanaians what they used the e levy for,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday.

Agyapa Mercer, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Sekondi said the NDC are only opposing the e-levy because they know it will guarantee the ruling government victory in the next elections.

He claimed during an appearance on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme that the NDC fears that the E-levy will give government needed fiscal space to undertake development and set the grounds for a 2024 victory for the party when next polls come off.

“That new revenue will allow us raise revenue for development without going in for loans. If this money gets into the hands of government, the NDC is afraid that Ghanaians will not vote for them in 2024. That’s their reason,” he stated.