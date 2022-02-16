According to the veteran journalist, the passage of the levy is likely to propel the ruling NPP to victory in the 2024 general elections.
NDC is opposing e-levy because it might win NPP the 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
Renowned pollster Ben Ephson has disclosed the reason he thinks National Democratic Congress (NDC) is opposed to the controversial e-levy.
He said the government will have enough revenue to do more developmental projects which might swing the elections in their favor.
“I’m tempted to believe that the NDC suspects that with the benefits of E-levy Ghanaians will say that things like roads and schools have become better so I will vote for the NPP when I go to the polls in 2024.”
“The way the e-levy is structured. In two and a half years time, the NPP are going to show Ghanaians what they used the e levy for,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday.
Agyapa Mercer, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Sekondi said the NDC are only opposing the e-levy because they know it will guarantee the ruling government victory in the next elections.
He claimed during an appearance on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme that the NDC fears that the E-levy will give government needed fiscal space to undertake development and set the grounds for a 2024 victory for the party when next polls come off.
“That new revenue will allow us raise revenue for development without going in for loans. If this money gets into the hands of government, the NDC is afraid that Ghanaians will not vote for them in 2024. That’s their reason,” he stated.
The Minister said he is very certain in his allegations and the NDC has shown that it doesn’t have the interest of the nation at heart.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh