NDC knew Assin North MP had a dual citizenship before the elections – Nana B

Speaking on Accra based Peace FM, Mr. Boakye who is popularly known as Nana B said the NDC is to blame for the litigation against the MP.

"They have disqualified this man two times on the same grounds when he contested to be an MP," he said, referencing the term when Bernard Allotey Jacobs was the party's Central Regional Chairman.”

This, he said, to purportedly tell that his own party knew it was unconstitutional for him to hold dual citizenship and be an MP.

Pulse Ghana

He also stressed that, "on the third time, he (James Quayson) came to tell them (NDC) that he has started the process'' of renouncing his dual citizenship and that is when they accepted him to stand as Assin North MP.”

he Apex Court by a 5:2 majority ruling said Mr Quayson, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP, can no longer perform Parliamentary duties until the determination of the substantive case filed against him at the Supreme Court.

This decision was taken in a petition brought before the Supreme Court by Michael Ankomah-Nimfa, a resident of Assin Bereku in the Central Region for the MP's renunciation for holding a dual citizenship.