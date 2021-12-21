NDC lacks leadership to deal with its internal wranglings – NPP man

Paul Amaning who doubles as the President of Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana indicated that the socialist-oriented party seems to be drifting away from its own ideologies and philosophy that gave birth to it.

"The NDC has been struggling with leadership crises over the years. I don’t think that leadership is just about electing who is a Flagbearer, who is Chairman, General Secretary, and so on and just saying that these are our leaders. NDC lacks the vision to lead this country again," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"It is about what these people do that then reflect whether they are leaders or not and I think in my view that the NDC has been lacking leadership this is required to put the party where it has to be," he noted.