According to him, the NDC appears not to have a leader to provide direction and vision in its quest to recapture power from the NPP in 2024.
NDC lacks leadership to deal with its internal wranglings – NPP man
A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Amaning, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is lacking leadership in dealing with its internal wranglings.
Paul Amaning who doubles as the President of Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana indicated that the socialist-oriented party seems to be drifting away from its own ideologies and philosophy that gave birth to it.
"The NDC has been struggling with leadership crises over the years. I don’t think that leadership is just about electing who is a Flagbearer, who is Chairman, General Secretary, and so on and just saying that these are our leaders. NDC lacks the vision to lead this country again," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.
"It is about what these people do that then reflect whether they are leaders or not and I think in my view that the NDC has been lacking leadership this is required to put the party where it has to be," he noted.
Paul Amaning believes that the NDC has had to revise its policy document after learning of the plans the governing party has for Ghanaians.
