NDC man Dela Coffie declared wanted for forgery and corruption

The statement indicated that the outfit is after Coffie for corruption and corruption-related offences and forgery of official documents.

In view of this, the office has caused the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Dela Coffie said he is in Ghana and ready to submit himself to the law.

In a statement, he said "I want to state that I am available right here in Ghana and will submit myself to any queries of law enforcement agencies as I have nothing to hide."

He added: "My understanding is that the special prosecutor is linking me to a petitioner, who has lodged a petition before his office against former Minister Atta Akyea."