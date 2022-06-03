This was announced in a statement issued on Friday, June 3, 2022, signed by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.
NDC man Dela Coffie declared wanted for forgery and corruption
The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has declared a political activist and a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dela Coffie wanted.
The statement indicated that the outfit is after Coffie for corruption and corruption-related offences and forgery of official documents.
In view of this, the office has caused the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.
Meanwhile, Dela Coffie said he is in Ghana and ready to submit himself to the law.
In a statement, he said "I want to state that I am available right here in Ghana and will submit myself to any queries of law enforcement agencies as I have nothing to hide."
He added: "My understanding is that the special prosecutor is linking me to a petitioner, who has lodged a petition before his office against former Minister Atta Akyea."
"However, let me state that the recklessness with which the Special Prosecutor will jump to issue an arrest warrant without any recourse to me, as rules of engagement injunct his office to do, will be subjected to appropriate judicial review...My lawyers have taken the matter up and we will deal with the issues head-on," he noted.
