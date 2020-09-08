Speaking at event, the Chairman of the Manifesto Committee of the NDC, Professor Danso Boafo stated that the NDC’s manfesto is based on verifiable and reliable data.

Prof. Danso said the NDC’s manifesto titled ‘The People’s Manifesto’ was well researched and views taken from people across the country.

Pulse.com.gh monitored the event and presents three key promises under the education sector.

Vice Presidential candidate of the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, touched on what the party will do in education.

Amongst the many things she said, Pulse has highlighted two of them as follows;

Private schools to join Free SHS

The NDC has promised to include private schools to the Free Senior High School programme introduced by President John Akufo-Addo.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, stated that a future NDC administration will make the free SHS better and more inclusive.

Abolish double-track

The NDC also promised to construct more SHSs across the country to abolish the NPP's double track system.

Absorb 50% fees of university students next academic year

Prof. Naana Jane further said, the next NDC administration will transform the country’s education to meet 21st century demands.

She noted that NDC administration will absorb 50% of fees for the 2020/21 academic year for all university students “as an incentive to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 on students and their families”.