NDC members recorded me secretly and sold the audio to NPP — Ofosu-Ampofo laments

He revealed that NDC members are behind his leaked audio tape, based on which he is currently standing trial.

The NDC Chairman in an interview with Adom TV said the leaked audio is evidence of how cruel the NDC can be when they want to destroy one of their own.

Though he hid not mention names, he said elements within the NDC tagged him as anti-Mahama.

He said "When NDC wants to disgrace you, they first tag you as anti-Mahama. My own party folks recorded me at a meeting that I held with the party, with the people, and went to sell the recording to the NPP, for which reason I’m standing trial. I've been to court 70 times."

Pulse Ghana

In 2019, a purported tape of Ofosu Ampofo in a conversation he had with some members of the party has gone viral on social media.

Ofosu-Ampofo and Kwaku Boahen, an NDC Communications Officer, are on trial for conspiracy to cause harm after the he [Ofosu-Ampofo] threatened to harm the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa and some individuals.

Ampofo is facing an assault charge for allegedly inciting NDC communicators against public officers – Chairpersons of the National Peace Council and EC.

"As for the EC chair, we must wage a relentless war on this EC chair. Me, she doesn’t want to see my face", he said.

"For the first time, I will endorse insulting the National Peace Council Chair," he said to cheers from the NDC Communicators.

"The party will come out with a number of policy initiatives. Security and Intelligence Unit in the party will be formed and we will appoint National Coordinator, Regional, District, and Constituency officers to lead these Units as we zoom along into 2020," Ofosu Ampofo assured.

He added: "We must focus the communication on the President. We need to forcefully push them."