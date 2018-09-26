"NDC members smuggled expired products to flood victims"

news

The Executive Director of Midas Centre for Energy and Resource Policy and a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of smuggling expired products to the victims of flooding in some communities in the Upper East and West regions.

According to Mustapha Hameed, the NDC succeeded in smuggling the expired products into the wholesome lot and quickly alerted its members on the ground to be on standby with a press conference.

He said the NDC marred the donations exercise by Bawumia and described it as a "very wicked mischief".

READ MORE: NADMO admits expired food items were distributed to Wa flood victims

He stated that the NPP government will not allow "these NDC goons to still be in control of strategic units in such important agencies."

Over the weekend, Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on behalf of the government has handed over assorted emergency relief items to the victims of flooding.

The items include student size mattresses; bundles of clothes; chlorine; bags of maize, sugar and rice; boxes of cooking oil; soap; blankets; plastic buckets, bowls, cups and mats; bags of sachet water, as well as boxes of mosquito coils and treated mosquito nets.

The families of those who passed away as a result of the flood also received cash donations to help lessen the burden such deaths had imposed on them.

READ MORE: Bawumia saves flood victims; donates relief items

However, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has admitted that the food items presented to the flood victims included some expired ones.